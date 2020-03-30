While officials have said Guam Regional Medical City will be used for patients who don't have COVID-19, it's unclear when patients who are at Guam Memorial Hospital for issues unrelated to the respiratory illness will be moved.

People have shared concerns that loved ones at GMH, including pregnant moms and babies at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, could potentially be exposed to COVID-19.

On March 24, officials announced the COVID-19 Unified Response Effort, or CURE, Action Team would designate "Guam Memorial Hospital as the COVID-19 hospital facility for all who test positive for COVID-19 and COVID-19 related illnesses and the use of the Guam Regional Medical Facility as the primary facility for non-COVID-19 patients."

The press release also noted that American Medical Center, FHP Health Center, and Seventh-Day Adventist Clinic will be utilized as urgent care facilities.

As of Sunday, GRMC officials said they're prepared to accept non-COVID patients per the plan.

Among those who are concerned are Dr. Thomas Shieh, who has written to Dr. Greigh Hirata of the Fetal Diagnostic Institute of the Pacific.

On Sunday, Shieh told The Guam Daily Post: "It's off my conscience now. I took the liberty to discuss our crisis of COVID19 on Guam on pregnant moms and consulted our Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist, and I have provided this letter to the Governor and Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio. They both are smart people. I will always advocate for the safety of women and their babies. They do not have to accept this opinion, but at the very least they know."

Dr. Hirata, who works out of Hawaii, responded to the Guam doctor, saying the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, SMFM, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists have urged "obstetricians–gynecologists and other health care practitioners to pay close attention to the health and well-being of pregnant women."

"This population is particularly vulnerable because of their relatively depressed autoimmune state during pregnancy," Hirata wrote. "I would transfer your maternal child health care to the new hospital as quickly as possible, before the spike in COVID-19 cases occurs."

Hirata notes that transferring the maternal transfer maternal child health care to GRMC should also include measures to ensure the same level of staffing, particularly for nurses. The transfer would accomplish three goals:

• Isolate and reduce COVID-19 cross over from nursing staff in triage into labor and delivery and/or nursery.

• Isolate COVID-19 infected individuals from mothers and their newborns

• Create bed space for COVID-19 patients.