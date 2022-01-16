No tsunami warning for Guam, FSM following volcano eruption

Guam and the Federated States of Micronesia were not under a tsunami warning following the eruption of an underwater volcano off Tonga.

Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the Guam office of the National Weather Service, said Guam is not under a tsunami warning.

"I know when some people woke up to see a tsunami was registered in Japan, some on Guam and in the CNMI panicked thinking we are under a similar threat," he told The Guam Daily Post. "Fortunately, that was not the case for us."

Guam and other Micronesian islands have mitigating factors that minimize the risk of tsunami waves materializing here, including the topography of our sea floor, which Aydlett said is steeper than areas that were given advisories and warnings. Countries to Guam's west including Australia, New Zealand and Japan were on alert, as well as the West Coast of the United States.

Micronesia already recorded its "tsunami pulse" in the early hours of Sunday, according to Aydlett. Low spikes on instruments in Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, Saipan and Guam were "in the order of inches," so they probably weren't noticed by the naked eye, he said.

"It looks like we're very much out of the woods here on Guam, the CNMI and across the Micronesia region, he said. "We may see some sloshing around the Pacific Basin, and that could last another day or two or three."

The FSM government also issued a no-tsunami threat warning for the FSM states and islands saying, "This paradise in our backyards is not presently under threat of a tsunami."

Tsunami warnings were issued for Chignik Bay in Alaska and the Orange County/San Diego coasts in California following the volcanic eruption. Japan and other coastal areas as far as Mexico and Chile were under tsunami alerts.

A mile underwater

The Tonga volcano erupted under the seabed at a depth of 1 mile, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Hihifo, Tonga.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption was heard as far as Alaska starting around 3:30 a.m. – 6,000 miles from the volcano – due to a volcanic pressure wave, according to NOAA.

Guam earthquake

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake was felt on Guam at 10:49 a.m. Sunday. The earthquake occurred 15 kilometers northwest of Hågat. No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in connection with the earthquake.

(Daily Post Staff)