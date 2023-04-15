'No update' from Adelup on final day to sign lease for Eagles Field

As the sun began to arch downward Friday afternoon, on the last day to sign a proposed lease for 112 acres of federal property eyed to house a new medical complex, Adelup fell silent on whether it would take any actions in light of roadblocks to the lease signing.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, gave the government of Guam 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, where the governor's administration was hoping to construct a new public hospital and other health care facilities.

Nicholson said the deadline was firm, regardless of any changes to the lease that might be pursued. If the agreement wasn't signed by that time, Nicholson said, the land would be used for military purposes due to the need to set up missile defense systems in light of threats from China.

JRM public affairs officer Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Koenig said Friday morning that the governor had not requested any extension by that time, but that DOD lawyers had been working with the governor's legal team to address some concerns raised by Attorney General Douglas Moylan, and are tracking the deadline.

Should the governor request an extension, the rear admiral, as the senior military official on Guam, would forward the request to the Department of the Navy for consideration, Koenig said. She reiterated that if an agreement is not reached, the Navy would repurpose the land for "mission-critical requirements."

The Guam Daily Post asked Adelup if the governor would request an extension on the deadline, or if the Office of the Governor would be releasing a statement or take any other action regarding the lease. The Post was told there was "no update at this time" Friday morning. That statement was repeated sometime after 4 p.m.

Controversial proposal

The proposal to build the medical complex at Eagles Field has been nothing short of controversial.

In addition to issues surrounding the return of land taken by the federal government, as several families claim ancestral ownership of properties in the area, several lawmakers voiced concerns regarding transparency over the development of the lease and its contents.

A measure authored by Speaker Therese Terlaje, Bill 12-37, would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The governor vetoed the measure, and there wasn't enough support in the Legislature to produce an override, despite Bill 12 initially passing with unanimous support in March.

Adelup celebrated the failure of the override, but that was short-lived, as the attorney general denied the lease a day later. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was otherwise prepared to sign the lease by April 3.

The Office of the Attorney General determined the lease was unenforceable, finding that there were a number of legal issues, including noncompliance with federal and local laws regarding the Guam Legislature authorizing and appropriating funds for the lease, as well as issues with the lease "precluding" access to the medical complex by the people of Guam.

Moylan offered several recommendations to address the findings, but after he refused to sign off on the lease, Adelup said the future of the new hospital was uncertain.

Military eyes property

If not used for the complex, the Eagles Field land may be purposed for military housing, in connection with missile defense needs.

A 2021 letter from then-Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite indicated that land identified for the medical complex would be made part of the military's net negative inventory, or property that could be transferred to GovGuam.

But by fall of that year, as it became clear that missile defense systems on Guam would require multiple locations, military engineers identified Eagles Field as a prime site to set up facilities, according to the rear admiral, who sat down with media on March 16 to discuss the lease.

However, because of the prior commitment, military engineers redesigned the missile defense system to accommodate the proposed new hospital.

In consideration of the need to site missile defense systems on Guam, no lands now will be identified as federal excess property, with the exception of parcels already in the formal transfer process, Nicholson said.