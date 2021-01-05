Guam may have to wait for President-elect Joe Biden to get seated before the next judge for the U.S. District Court of Guam is nominated.

The U.S. Senate did not act on Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Teresa Bonifacio Cenzon's nomination to serve as Guam's next federal judge, before ending their session.

As a result, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday returned Cenzon's nomination to exiting President Donald Trump.

Under the Standing Rules of the Senate, nominations that were neither confirmed nor rejected before the end of the congressional session do not carry over into the next Congress.

President Trump, in mid-November, announced his intent to nominate Cenzon for a term of 10 years.

It wasn't until Nov. 30 that the Senate received Cenzon's nomination and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.

Cenzon started as a judge in the Superior Court of Guam in 2012.

She currently presides over civil, criminal, domestic, and probate dockets. Prior to her appointment to the bench in 2012, Cenzon served as chief legal counsel to then Gov. Eddie Calvo.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, meanwhile, continues to serve on the bench.

President George Bush appointed her in 2006 to a 10-year term.

In 2016, President Barack Obama re-nominated Tydingco-Gatewood to another 10-year term. But on Jan. 3, 2017, her nomination was returned to the president at the adjournment of the 114th Congress.