A police officer agreed the government has no video evidence that showed Nakita Aguon drove a red Jeep into Jerry Kitchen.

On Wednesday, in the Superior Court of Guam, attorney David Lujan spent another morning questioning Guam Police Department Officer Morgan Reyes. Lujan called into question the investigation that eventually led to Aguon being charged with driving while impaired. Aguon is on trial for allegedly driving a red Jeep into the Jerry Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 25, 2021.

Since the beginning of trial, Lujan has argued Aguon's charges are the result of a “cover-up” for police officer Joneen Terlaje, who he believes is the one who drove the Jeep after a night of drinking.

Lujan, in particular, asked Reyes about any evidence showing Aguon getting out of the driver's seat following the crash.

“There's no camera that shows Ms. Aguon was the person driving. Isn't that true?” Lujan asked Reyes.

“Correct. There's no cameras,” Reyes replied.

“And, there is no camera that shows Ms. Aguon was the person that was backing up that red Jeep after it went flying into Jerry Kitchen. Isn't that correct?” Lujan followed up.

“Correct. No footage showed that,” Reyes answered again.

Lujan then asked Reyes if she ever wondered why Aguon was being charged despite there being no proof. That question was met with an objection by Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan for being irrelevant.

“It's relevant, Your Honor. It's very relevant. Because, Ms. Aguon - without any proof - is being charged,” Lujan said in his response to the objection.

Judge Alberto Tolentino however sustained the objection and told Lujan he is supposed to be asking witnesses about facts.

Lujan followed up again with Reyes about the lack of video evidence showing the driver, to which Reyes, once again, replied, there wasn't any.

Aguon is on trial for the charge of driving while impaired as a misdemeanor after she was initially issued a citation for imprudent driving when police responded to the crash. Police were also found to have not administered a sobriety test following the crash, court documents state.

A second investigation was called for by GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio and resulted in the charging of Aguon about a month after the crash.