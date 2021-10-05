There were no violations cited after health officials conducted inspections at various local business as well as a private residence in Yigo.

The Department of Public Heath and Social Services released a Sanitation Inspection Report and COVID-19 Inspection Report from its Division of Environmental Health for the week of Sept. 20-26.

"We received a complaint about a private party at the residence," said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera, referring to the inspection in Yigo.

She said there were no violations seen, and thus no fines issued, by inspectors called to the home.

"We always just encourage and remind the public about the social gathering limits," she said.

In addition to the residence, the DPHSS COVID-19 report listed eight facilities inspected between Sept. 22 and 26. Various facilities have to meet certain criteria established by DPHSS officials. The list includes Orion Construction Corp. workforce housing, The Learning Ladder, Harvest Christian Academy, St. Paul Christian School, PNG Childcare & Learning Center, Guam Pacific Mechanical & Electrical worker housing, Porky's, and Audri's Lounge. There were no violations noted.

A second report for sanitation inspections also showed the following establishments received A grades: Sagan Fina'Na'Guen Fino Chamoru Day Care; The Young Learner Center; Small World Play & Learn; The Giving Tree Children's Academy; Orion Construction Corp.; Tender Shepherd Preschool/Child Care Center; Reach for the Stars Learning Center; The Learning Ladder; PNG Childcare & Learning Center; and Guam Pacific Mechanical & Electrical.

Social gatherings

According to Executive Order 2021-21, indoor social gathering are limited to no more than 10 people who must have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 vaccinated people.

It's unclear, at this point, when the social gathering restrictions will again be lifted. The governor's executive order followed a sharp increase in daily COVID-19 cases. The number of new cases has started easing, and hospitalizations have seen a slight decrease.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communication's director, said the governor and her advisors continue to monitor the numbers.

"At this time, there is no target number that would trigger a relaxation of additional restrictions," she said.