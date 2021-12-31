'No water leaks’ at house with $36K water bill, plumber says

A licensed plumber on Thursday found no water leaks at the house of Yigo resident Stella N. Beloy, 85, who's been grappling with a water bill of more than $36,000.

Lad De Leon, owner of Pacific Backflow and Plumbing, offered to help Stella Beloy after learning about the lone elderly woman's exorbitant water bill, that peaked at over $10,000 a month, a spike from her normal $28 to $29 monthly bill.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, De Leon and Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez visited Stella Beloy's residence so that De Leon could check the premises for any leaks and then repair them free of charge.

"But no indication of any water leaks. So I’m not sure if someone made a repair beforehand," he said. "But there are no leaks as of my findings. Because if there’s a leak, the water meter will be spinning."

Stella Beloy started seeing spikes in her monthly bills in December 2020. The spikes went on until March, when her bill reached more than $9,000, even though there is only one working faucet in her house.

However, her bill suddenly went back to the regular $28 to $29 a month, although there were months when her bill again went up to nearly $100 or nearly $400. Stella Beloy continues paying her normal water bill rate to prevent her water from being disconnected.

Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo on Thursday said, "GWA’s Customer Service Division is conducting an inspection." But he had not received a completed report and "cannot confirm any findings at this time."

"As already stated, GWA will make appropriate adjustments to the account should any facts/information indicated that such an adjustment is warranted," Bordallo said in an email response.

Stella Beloy's son, Eutiquio Beloy Jr., currently residing in Hawaii, said he believes "GWA made a terrible mistake," and called on the agency to reverse the charges on his mother's account and issue a public apology.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell, who heads the legislative committee with oversight of utilities, on Thursday said, "If there is no leak and Ms. Beloy says she never fixed any leaks, then either she has neighbors who were stealing thousands of gallons an hour from her, or her meter is faulty."

"Occam’s razor would suggest that it is a faulty meter. If it is a faulty meter, then her bills are false and should be corrected. GWA has a well-documented history of installing many faulty meters," Ridgell said.

When Stella Beloy's story was published, dozens of residents also shared stories of how their water bills suddenly spiked by hundreds of dollars, although they were able to confirm no leaks, only to see their bills return to normal but they still had to pay the unusually high bills to prevent water disconnection.