'No way': Dead inmate's family denied GMH viewing

A sister of the man, 45, who died while in custody of the Department of Corrections while being treated for a medical emergency at Guam Memorial Hospital, expressed Tuesday to The Guam Daily Post her frustration over what she believes to be unsatisfactory treatment of the man's grieving family by the island's public hospital.

Cora Mendiola, a sister of the inmate who died early Sunday morning, alleges that GMH officials could not answer her questions regarding identifying her deceased brother or even holding a family viewing.

“It was not very informative. They don't know what's going on within the constraints, which I called them and I was expecting GMH to be,” said Cora Mendiola. “Nobody at GMH could answer just the protocol in general when somebody dies at GMH - what are the steps that you take? Nobody can explain that to me.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michael John Mendiola Jr., 45, has been identified by family as the male inmate who died at GMH. He was detained recently at DOC for violating a probation order, the family confirmed.

Cora Mendiola said the family didn’t identify her brother's body in person, but rather, DOC confirmed his death for the family.

“As far as identifying my brother, my mom and I were told to wait and make arrangements with the funeral home, according to (GMH) legal counsel,” she said. “That was kind of the discussion, just start arranging the funeral. They said that there's no way that we can go and identify the body because GMH said that they don't do that anymore. If we want to do a family viewing we would have to make arrangements with the funeral home to do so. But I suppose, for now, according to GMH, there's no way we can go in and see him or identify him.”

Further airing her frustrations to the Post, she urged the hospital to do better when dealing with families of patients who died under complicated circumstances.

“I called seven people who could not answer my questions,” Cora Mendiola said. “It doesn't matter which department - each division should be in sync with each other. This is the hospital. This is where we are putting either our lives or our loved ones' lives into the hands of others. I feel like DOC did a good job, and they informed me (about) the information I needed from them," she said, later reiterating: "DOC has done their part.”

The Post has yet to receive official confirmation of the man's identity from GMH or DOC as of Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Maj. Antone Aguon, the spokesperson for DOC, explained the process the department follows when an inmate dies at the prison.

“The next of kin is notified when somebody dies in our custody,” said Aguon. “Then, what DOC does is we have to go out and we have to acquire three price quotes from three local funeral homes on the island. And then the cheapest vendor's awarded a purchase order for funeral services because the department is responsible for paying the funeral services through a procurement.”

Then, Aguon said, the director at DOC would receive and sign a custody release form that would allow the funeral home to “go to GMH and ... take control of the body.”

The family would usually get involved after that custody release document is signed by the DOC director, Aguon said.

“And then from there, the funeral home will work with the family and all the other funeral arrangements and you'll see that after that is between the family and the funeral home,” he said. “And this is different if they were assaulted or something happened during a different procedure.”

Aguon further noted the possibility the Mendiola family had difficulties identifying the brother was because DOC has legal custody of the inmate and is considered “legally the next of kin” because Michael Mendiola Jr. was incarcerated when he died.

“Because when he came in he was given a court order or commitment order. And it's to the director of Corrections right. So, the director is actually the one that has custody of the body.”

On Tuesday, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority released a statement to the Post declining to speak in detail about the death or its interactions with the Mendiola family.

"GMHA legal counsel discussed the issue with Ms. Mendiola and, out of respect for the family's loss, GMHA is not issuing a statement regarding the matter," the hospital stated.