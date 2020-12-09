'No way to social distance': Drug dealer seeking early release

Julian Gerald Borja Robles said he continues to experience symptoms of COVID-19 months after he first contracted the virus that causes the disease.

"Since I contracted COVID, I didn't know I had stage 2 chronic kidney disease. ... I lost my smell and taste for about a month and a half," said Robles during a hearing held Tuesday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo. "The body aches is unexplainable, and high fevers. I still have flu-like symptoms every day. Every day I've got to take pain medication. You are like a zombie. It was in the middle of summer, but you are cold."

Robles is serving a 20-year prison sentence for shipping more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine to Guam between 2009 and 2012

He called in to the hearing from the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, where he has already served six years and eight months.

"Everybody is just strained," he said. "There is no way to social distance in here."

The Lompoc facility has had more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections and four inmate deaths. It was said in court that the number of positive cases had dropped significantly, down to one.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke said the facility, however, lacks the resources and manpower if the COVID-19 numbers were to spike again.

The defense contends Robles should be granted release because he suffers from several serious medical conditions including prediabetes, chronic kidney disease, mental health conditions and obesity.

Robles is asking the court to reduce his sentence to time served and allow him to move back home to Santa Rita and begin his 10 years of supervised release.

Robles' family also attended the virtual hearing, which will continue on Dec. 15.