No word on start of unemployment benefits; 9,200 claims 'resolved'

As of Wednesday night, there's been no word on the status of a test run to see whether error-free unemployment claims can now be paid.

For error-free claims filed during the May 30 and 31 soft launches of the online unemployment aid application, the 21-day processing window closes this weekend.

The Guam Department of Labor's software vendor on Wednesday morning sent to the Department of Administration – and a bank – a test file for the payment process.

A special projects coordinator for the local Labor Department, Hannah Cho, said the department is working on "putting the final touches on the payment module."

"If all goes well, checks and direct deposits could be issued in the next coming days," she said.

Those with error-free unemployment applications and who remain out of jobs or with severe work cuts because of the COVID-19 could expect some $7,000 to $15,000 on their initial check.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Labor had yet to release the results of the test run.

"We have not received the results of the test," DOA Director Edward Birn told The Guam Daily Post.

So far, at least 18,297 initial unemployment claims have been filed, according to Cho.

Overall, the number of workers laid off, furloughed or with reduced work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis climbed to 29,459, based on the reporting of 1,659 employers via hireguam.com. Labor has estimated 38,000 workers will be impacted.

9,200 issues resolved

Earlier in the week, Labor reported that nearly 10,000 of unemployment claims filed had unresolved issues caused by wrong information supplied, or misunderstanding the questions, among other things.

As of Wednesday, Cho said the issues with about 9,200 claims were resolved.

"We were able to clear thousands of issues and are down to about 5% of claims having unresolved issues. We are also ensuring we prevent fraud and ask individuals to report fraud or misuse regarding the unemployment benefits covered by the CARES Act- – the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program," Cho said.

On Guam, eligible displaced workers can expect up to $945 a week in unemployment aid through July and up to $345 a week through the end of the year.

Guam asked the U.S. Department of Labor for a $924 million budget, of which $276 million is now available for drawdown when Guam is ready to make payments.