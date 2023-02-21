NOAA investigates potential World War II relics

A team of researchers have embarked on a mission to discover sunken ships, aircraft, artillery and other remains related to the World War II invasion of Guam in 1944, according to a press release issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In order to advance the agency's understanding of the WWII Pacific theater and how it might still affect the natural ecosystem in the area today, the team of National Park Service researchers set out on the first of two missions.

For both the United States and Japan, Guam was an essential military location during the conflict. American troops seized the island in July 1944 and liberated it from the Japanese, but the operations taken to seize the island left behind mechanical wreckage and devastation.

There hasn't been a thorough underwater inventory of the possible remaining battle-related items. According to the press release, the seafloor appears to contain an abundance of what are today considered to be cultural materials close to the landing beaches of Asan and Hågat, both of which are now a part of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park.

The exploration crew, which includes underwater archaeologists, marine ecologists and engineers, will be conducting underwater remote sensing and diver-based photogrammetry surveys to map the seafloor and portions of the barrier reef near the beaches during this initial exploration, which continues until Feb. 25. In order to determine how war-related effects on the reef may be altering coastal vulnerability to natural risks like storms and sea-level rise, technicians will also undertake elevation assessments of the beaches.

The agency noted the crew will be returning this summer to conduct a more in-depth examination of areas and targets of interest using divers and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.