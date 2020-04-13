NOAA, NWS offer online learning resources

With schools closed until further notice, virtual learning has become a go-to resource for parents and teachers to continue students' education while they're at home.

The U.S. National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are offering educational resources online to alleviate some of the struggles of learning from home.

"I really feel this could be a fantastic resource, for not just teachers that are struggling to come up with ideas to engage students, but also for parents that are now faced with home schooling," said Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the NWS Guam office.

Residents can navigate the various web pages to find a number of educational resources featuring subjects including math, science, technology and weather.

The resources can be accessed at https://www.weather.gov/learning and https://www.noaa.gov/education.

"If teachers and parents can spend some time exploring both of those web pages, they could find all kinds of resources available to educate their kids and themselves," Aydlett said.

Information on the NOAA education web page also offers ready-to-go lesson plans and activities for preK-12 educators based on different topics and subjects.

Aydlett hopes that residents – especially the younger generations – navigate through the different webpages to foster an interest in math, science and meteorology.

Being that the island is situated geographically in "Typhoon Alley," he said: "What better place to learn about tropical weather than on Guam?"

"Hopefully this would be a great resource to spark that interest in the younger kids, so they could develop that interest through the years," he said.

Although the weather service office is closed, once Guam has returned to normal conditions, NWS would like to restart educational tours of the facility.

Aydlett said the office also was planning an open house tour for Typhoon Preparedness Month in June, but the tour has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.