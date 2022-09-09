Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have a good chance of escaping damaging typhoon-generated winds and rain this year.

Guam and the CNMI have been noted as expecting below-normal tropical cyclone activity by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tropical Cyclone Outlook for the remainder of 2022. The Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands also can expect below-normal activity for the rest of the year.

Below-normal activity would be consistent with ongoing La Niña conditions through the end of 2022, NOAA said in a media advisory.

“This outlook is provided as an update to the May 26 outlook, which discussed the possible transition from a La Niña to an El Niño-Southern Oscillation-Neutral status by fall. The International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University, Palisades, New York, and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center are predicting a continuation of La Niña conditions through the end of 2022,” NOAA said in the advisory.

NOAA said the outlook is a general guide to the predicted overall tropical cyclone activity across Micronesia and does not indicate how many of these systems will actually make landfall. However, the outlook does provide a general idea of how many tropical storms and/or typhoons could impact a specific island, or a group of islands across Micronesia, with peripheral effects such as strong, damaging winds, torrential rainfall and storm surge/inundation, NOAA said in the advisory.