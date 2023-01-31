Nominations are now open for UOG Palulap Medallion Award

Nominations for the upcoming Palulap Medallion Award are currently being accepted by the faculty senate of the University of Guam.

The university is looking for Palulap Award nominees from the local community who demonstrate UOG's academic principles of institutional integrity, protecting and promoting academic freedom, shared academic governance, and both individual and institutional autonomy.

The winner will receive a plaque and medallion with an engraved image of the Micronesian navigator Palulap, who represents leadership and wisdom.

Though the award is only granted when a nominee meets the award criteria, nominations are sent annually, with posthumous nominations accepted as well.

The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Feb. 15.