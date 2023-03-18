'None of us knows when disaster strikes': FEMA recruits reservists

Over two days, the Federal Emergency Management Agency went on the hunt for new recruits.

During the agency's hiring fair held this week, officials interviewed potential on-call employees who, when disaster strikes, will deploy to support communities and individuals in need.

Thomas Howard Jr., logistics cadre coordinator for FEMA, said, “None of us knows when disaster strikes.”

“We’re all a part of one community,” Howard told The Guam Daily Post. “(This type of event) helps us connect with the people who do the work. It really is those people who step up and say, 'I’m going to give my time and go someplace that is going to put me in austere conditions that may have limited resources, because I want to be part of the solution. I want to be part of the recovery and I want to help people recover sometimes at the worst times of their lives.'”

FEMA is currently looking for interested individuals for its reservist workforce so that, should disaster happen, communities will have the manpower to respond quickly and efficiently.

“It is a priority for us to ensure that we have resources when and where we need them. And, as we know, it takes a little bit of time to get out here,” said Howard.

FEMA vacancies

At this particular hiring fair, FEMA was looking primarily for logistics specialists, however, Howard said the agency is actively trying to fill over 900 open vacancies in its workforce.

The FEMA coordinator noted that President Joe Biden signed the Civilian Reservist Emergency Workforce Act, which now extends to FEMA reservists all of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act protections that individuals in the military get.

“So someone can have a full-time job, be deployed to support us and will be guaranteed their full-time job when they get back, just like someone serving in the military,” said Howard.

He told the Post this type of job was tailored for any individual who would like to support communities in need, as it is a temporary, intermittent, on-call work schedule position deployed only during declared disasters - and is not a full-time job.

Howard said the position allows for learning flexibility when it comes to training.

“All of our new employees receive what we call a ‘Position Task Book’ at our agency. Which is really a curriculum, instead of training in tasks, that someone has to complete to become qualified in the position that they were hired into with us,” said Howard.

When reservists are deployed for training, FEMA has a team of experienced reservists and full-time employees who will watch them engage in the tasks and guide them with knowledge and demonstration, Howard said.

“Whenever classes come up, they’re able to register for those courses in our deployment tracking system and mostly travel to Alabama to take those courses. FEMA covers all of those travel expenses,” said Howard.

The training is built around each employee’s schedule, he said. It allows individuals to complete training at their own pace.

“Someone can complete a task book in a year. Someone could complete a task book in three years,” he said.

According to Howard, when it comes to deployment, lengths vary. Deployment could last anywhere from 30 days to 50 weeks. It just depends on the circumstance and the disaster.