Nonprofit awards Guard task force members the Guam missile defender of the year award

Members of the Guam National Guard's Task Force Fanacho received the 2021 Guam Missile Defender of the Year Award in the ceremony Thursday on Andersen Air Force Base.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero joined military officials in congratulating recipients of the 2021 award in a ceremony at the USO on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo. Officials of the Guam National Guard, Joint Region Marianas and 36th Wing at Andersen stood with the governor in presenting certificates to the recipients who were recognized by the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance for their high performance in the missile defense operations on Guam.

The alliance is a nonprofit which seeks to generate public support for the continued testing, development and deployment of missile defense systems to protect the United States and its allies.

Awardees included Sgt. Timothy Barcinas and Spc. John Anthony Aguon of the Guam National Guard's Task Force Fanacho, according to the governor's office. The task force got its name from the CHamoru word for rise or rising, and provides security to the active-duty service members that run the missile defense system on Andersen.

“It was only a few years ago that our island was made aware of the pressing threat of a missile attack and reminded of the constant threat we face across international waters,” said Leon Guerrero in a press release. “It has become a reality that we should be ever ready to respond to these potential threats. That is why our missile defense teams, in alignment with the capacity and capability of our Guam National Guard, stand ready to secure our island and ensure the safety of our people. Guam is the gateway of defense.”

“Our sons and daughters of Guam continue to provide the highest level of security that affords our military members a safe environment for their training and operations, and they also maintain protective measures that safeguard our people,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“Sgt. Barcinas and Spc. Aguon have fulfilled the demands of commanding our island’s and our nation’s defense, and throughout their service, have displayed the performance, proficiency, and professionalism expected of our military’s finest. They have our thanks and our respect.”