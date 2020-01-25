Nonprofit groups on Guam are asking the public to help them raise funds for those affected when Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted earlier this month.

Roy Adonay, a Filipino Community of Guam board of trustees member, is working with the Batangas and Southern Tagalog Association on fundraising efforts over the next few weeks.

According to Adonay, aside from the 70,000 residents who are in evacuation centers, there are more than 500,000 residents who are displaced.

Adonay said the area known as the "danger zone" could possibly expand and affect millions — considering the volcano hasn't fully erupted.

"They're anticipating that it could take months before the situation is normalized," Adonay, said.

BASTA, the nonprofit spearheading the initiative, is currently only accepting monetary donations.

Representatives from BASTA will then travel to the Philippines and purchase the necessary supplies to be distributed to the residents, Adonay said.

"Any amount would go a long way," BASTA President Marie Cummings said.

Those who want to directly donate to the nonprofit they can call Cummings or other members at these numbers:

Marie Cummings: 482-4924

Portia Rimpos: 727-5898

Marie Cabral: 688-2028

Nila Orario: 632-8910

Donations also can be made at Time Circle at the Micronesian Mall and Agana Shopping Center, National Office Supply in Tamuning, and VMB Trading Company in Harmon during operational hours.

Adonay said initial efforts started when the nonprofit group assisted by helping passengers who were stranded due to delayed flights caused by the volcano.

"We know that the Bayanihan spirit — the spirit of helping one another — is alive and well here on Guam," Adonay said.