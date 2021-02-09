Farm to Table Guam Corp. - a local nonprofit founded in 2011 - was awarded a three-year grant from the Administration for Native Americans to help aspiring growers with resources to enhance skills and potentially enter the commercial market.

"We're going to be creating demonstration plots of different size, raised beds and hoop houses that our project participants can learn from and choose to duplicate on their own," said Cassie Brady, project director at Farm to Table - Guam.

"We will provide a small group and one-on-one training to enhance farming skills and help customize their setup according to the space they have to work with. And we'll primarily be working with people with limited spaces and small backyard growers ... we're hoping that with those resources to help get them off the ground, that they'll be able to expand and turn to the commercial market," she added.

The project, called "Feed our Village, Feed our Future," will focus on organic methods with an emphasis on leafy greens, such lettuce and as kale. Brady said survey data in the last two years indicated consumers would like to see more locally produced greens, so that will be the focus.

"We might also consider aquaponic and hydroponic as well, we got a lot of request for that as well. But we'll have more details about the program in the next few months, which is when we should launch the project," Brady said.

Between 50 to 60 growers per year could be included in the program. The first year federal portion of the grant is just shy of $400,000 with matching in-kind and donations of $100,000, according to a press release.

"We're hoping to create some jobs with those numbers," Brady said, adding that the organizations is hoping the program will eventually lead into full time farming jobs for the participants. "Stay tuned for more details in the next few months."

Farm to Table - Guam began in 2011 and has worked on projects focusing on economic development in agriculture with the goal of lessening dependence on imported produce and providing more access to locally grown food. The organization has assisted farmers with business planning, record keeping, funding opportunities, and sales and marketing, according to Brady.

"But we're probably most know for our (Community Supported Agriculture) subscription service that we launched in 2014. That's where members of the community pre-reserve the harvest from our farm and other local farmers and they get a share every week or every other week," Brady said.