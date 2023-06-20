Joint Region Marianas is providing emergency relief support to all military service members but the respective branches are also receiving assistance elsewhere.

Emergency Family Assistance Centers located at Andersen Air Force Base and U.S. Naval Base Guam are providing support to all service members, JRM spokesperson Katie Koenig told The Guam Daily Post.

The services include base housing, legal service, chaplains, representatives from American Red Cross, USAA, as well as relief societies, Koenig added.

The EFAC assisted 3,500 military members and their families. Other entities present included the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, a nonprofit sponsored by the Navy to “provide aid to active and retired Navy and Marine Corps service members, their families and survivors in times of need,” said Theresa Cepeda, Naval Base Guam spokesperson.

“The EFAC was the central point for coordinating a humanitarian response to all hazard incidents, in this case, Typhoon Mawar recovery. It was a one-stop site where (Department of Defense) personnel and their families can receive continuous, authoritative and accurate information in a sensitive, timely and effective manner,” she said.

Cepeda added the NMCRS assisted 3,180 Navy and Marine Corps service members, families and retirees and provided $1.4 million in disaster recovery grant assistance.

Air Force

At Andersen Air Force Base, where another EFAC is set up for military members, the Air Force Aid Society is similar to the NMCRS, providing emergency assistance for Air Force members and their families.

“The money does not go to the installation but rather to team Andersen members,” AAFB officials told the Post, adding that members can apply online and “use the money toward whatever they need in order to get back on their feet.”

The Air Force Aid Society is primarily funded by the Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign, which generates over $2 million in annual revenue for the relief society.

National Guard

The Barrigada Readiness Complex for the Guam National Guard also has an EFAC to assist soldiers and airmen. They are also able to receive individual assistance outside the base.

“Our troops can apply for normal (Federal Emergency Management Agency) stuff like individual assistance, RISE UP, mayoral commodities distribution … in addition to Red Cross programs and other available to locals,” said Guam National Guard spokesperson Capt. Mark Scott.

As far as assistance specific to the National Guard to receive grants, members must join the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States to apply for the S.A.R.G.E grant found on eangus.org.

Scott said $500-$800 of assistance may be available, depending on need or loss.