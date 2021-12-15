Norita Charfauros, program manager of Mañe'lu, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters Guam, was inducted into the Youth Intervention Programs Association’s Youth Worker Hall of Fame on Dec. 3.

Nominated for the Friends of Youth Leadership Award, Charfauros was selected as a dynamic and passionate leader with unwavering commitment to mentoring youths in the local community, according to Mañe'lu.

Since 1999, the Youth Worker Hall of Fame includes individuals who go above and beyond in their service to youths in need and recognizes them for their accomplishments. Over the years, only 93 individuals have achieved such status in the youth worker field.

Charfauros is the first inductee from Guam, according to Mañe'lu.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a big deal,” said Paul Meunier, the executive director of the Youth Intervention Programs Associations. “We know that everyone who devotes their career to helping our young people is a superstar, but hall of fame members stand out as incredible people that we should all try to emulate.”

Charfauros said she has always wanted to work with Guam's youth.

“Most times our children just need someone they can trust and talk to. My job is to empower our children and help them make positive choices and goals. I believe that if a child knows who they are and knows to love themselves first everything else will fall in line,” Charfauros said.

Charfauros has been with Mañe'lu since 2015 where she has been matching youths with positive adult role models through Mañe'lu’s mentoring program. Charfauros additionally leads several of Mañe'lu’s youth-focused programs, an alcohol and tobacco prevention program held in several of Guam Department of Education elementary schools, and engaging and empowering activities for youth and their families in two public housing areas.

Mañe'lu is a local non-profit that has been around for more than 15 years.

(Daily Post Staff)