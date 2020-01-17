Nonprofits get $640K from GVB

A total of 17 nonprofit organizations, from groups focused on film and arts to those promoting tourism education, were awarded $640,000 from the budget of the Guam Visitors Bureau Thursday afternoon.

GVB President and CEO Pilar Laguaña said one of the reasons the agency is able to provide the funding as well as support other initiatives, such as holiday lighting displays, was because "tourism was grand in 2019."

"We have had an awesome, awesome 2019," Laguana said.

Organizations and appropriation

• Amot Taotao Tano Farm: $20,000

• Duk Duk Goose Inc.: $50,000

• Humanities Guahan: $20,000

• Guam International Film Festival: $50,000

• Guam Unique Merchandise and Preservation Development Inc.: $65,000

• Historic Inalahan Foundation: $25,000

• Humatak Foundation: $30,000

• Hurao Academy Inc.: $90,000

• Inetnon Gef Pago: $25,000

• Pacific War Museum Foundation: $50,000

• Tourism Education Council: $50,000

• Traditions Affirming our Seafaring Ancestry: $20,000

• University of Guam Press: $30,000

• Micronesian Cruise Association: $25,000