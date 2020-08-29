The Judiciary of Guam announced Friday the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Aug. 31, for the following transactions only:

• Payment of traffic citations;

• Payment of case-related obligations, including bail, restitution and fines and fees; and

• Requests for traffic clearances and court clearances including clearances required by government institutions or the private sector for employment purposes, clearances for candidates required by the Guam Election Commission, etc.

These transactions can also be requested and paid online at www.guamcourts.org.

To avoid long lines and wait times at the Northern Court Satellite, court patrons are encouraged to contact the court to make an appointment if they need assistance with any of the above transactions.

For court clearances and case-related obligations, call 475-3449/3370 or send an email to scog.records@guamcourts.org. For traffic clearances and traffic citations, call 475-3326/3274 or send an email to traffic@guamcourts.org.