Northern treatment plant completes upgrades, ongoing legal battle looms in background

The Guam Waterworks Authority has announced the completion of upgrades to the Northern District Wastewater Treatment Plant, which ensures it is compliant with National Pollutant Elimination System permitting by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to the utility.

The upgrades also expand the plant's capacity for service, to include Tumon and the new Marine Corps base Camp Blaz.

The project was funded by a portion of $173 million in federal grant funding through the Department of Defense, Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation — funding that allowed improvements to take place without needing to burden ratepayers, the agency stated in a release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The upgrades mark the largest capital improvement project for the water agency so far, and GWA will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion today.

But while GWA and its partners look to celebrate their accomplishments, looming in the background is the long-standing legal battle over land that part of the treatment plant sits on.

The contested property was once part of an ancestral land return that, through a series of transactions, was acquired by Core Tech International Corp. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

The case began in December 2018, when the government of Guam petitioned to cancel and rescind the titles to the lot in dispute.

This contested property involves what had been the existing treatment plant at the time the case was filed. The plant expansion and majority of upgrades do not sit on the disputed land, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo confirmed. However, improvements were also made to the existing treatment plant as part of the upgrade project.

GWA has said the disputed property actually should belong to the utility, noting that the treatment plant sits over a portion of the property. Core Tech has said the certificate of title it holds shows it owns the property, including the land upon which portions of the treatment plant sit.

Core Tech filed a counterclaim of inverse condemnation seeking compensation for any land it owns that the government is seeking to take.

The government alleged that figure to be about $220 million but Core Tech noted it to be $178 million.

At the Superior Court of Guam, Judge Elyze Iriarte had determined that the company "holds an ownership interest" in the property in question, based on "the power of sale in the mortgage, the notice of sale under mortgage, and the mortgagee's deed."

This granted an initial procedural victory for Core Tech, to begin a trial for the case.

GWA disagreed with the Superior Court's determination and sought to avoid trial by filing a request for interlocutory appeal with the Supreme Court of Guam.

But Supreme Court justices determined that GWA did not meet the burden required for the appeal to be granted and denied the request.

Following the denial, the Superior Court took back under advisement two motions for summary judgment filed by Core Tech. GWA also moved to amend its reply to Core Tech's counterclaims.

GWA wants to bring two additional affirmative defenses that allegedly bar Core Tech's claims.

"First, Core Tech’s claims are barred by res judicata because the property at issue was originally taken by the U.S. government in 1950 through condemnation proceedings in which the then-landowners were paid just compensation memorialized in a final judgment," the GWA motion stated.

"Second, the Torres Estate, as Core Tech’s predecessor in interest, expressly released all claims against the subject property, including those that Core Tech has brought, in exchange and as consideration for the transfer of land from the (Guam Ancestral Lands Commission). Core Tech is bound by these releases as the Torres Estate’s successor in interest," the motion added.

Bordallo has stated through a declaration in February that GWA does not have the money Core Tech "hopes to be awarded" readily available. In order to make payment in a single year, GWA would have to increase its revenues by 200%, resulting in rate increases across the board, according to the declaration. This assumed that the judgment would be $220 million. The declaration also raised concerns over potential impacts on consent decree negotiations with the U.S. EPA.

If GWA is unable to confirm it has the financial resources to complete system improvements under the decree, then it is likely negotiations will fail and federal authorities would file suit in District Court, the declaration stated. This could result in millions of dollars of additional costs and place a significant burden on ratepayers, it added.

Bordallo has confirmed that discussions with U.S. EPA are ongoing, which means an adverse decision to GWA in the case is still a concern.

Core Tech has until Aug. 10 to file an opposition to GWA's request to amend its reply. The company's legal counsel, Vanessa Williams, told the Post that this "latest act of desperation admits they don't know what they're doing."

"This is exactly the problem. GWA has been mishandling private property for years," Williams said.