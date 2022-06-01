'Not a big fight': GVB committee to perform administrative review

Despite allegations of conflicts of interest and Open Government Law violations, Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez told the GVB membership Tuesday that there's "not a big fight" going on between management and the GVB board.

"We're just trying to make sure we obey the bylaws and the law, ... so that as we move forward, there'll be no more questions and no more infighting and we make sure that our focus is tourism for Guam," Gutierrez said at a membership meeting, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The president even joked with the audience, telling the membership that nothing was different, except that he and the GVB board chairman tasted each other's food before they ate at the meeting. He then reassured the membership that programs continue to move forward.

On May 12, the GVB board voted to postpone all meetings until the bureau had "harmonized enabling legislation and bylaws passed in 2013 that was deemed illegal by the legal counsel," and for the board to hire its own legal counsel using GVB funds.

In March, Gutierrez lobbed allegations that board members have conflicts of interest and are violating the Open Government Act. He levied more accusations at the May board meeting, saying the board continues to manage the bureau beyond the scope of the law.

'Exactly where we are'

Vice President Gerry Perez delivered an update on GVB board and management relations during the meeting Tuesday. Board members were part of the meeting, including Chair Milton Morinaga, who sat next to Gutierrez on stage.

Perez said a lot of what happened with the board may have been "misconstrued or misperceived or not understood."

"And I'm here to clarify exactly where we are with this issue," he added.

Perez said a business risk compliance and control committee had been organized with the purpose of clarifying incongruities between GVB's enabling statute and its bylaws.

The committee includes Gutierrez, Perez, the GVB legal counsel, GVB elected board member Jeffrey Jones and Ron Aguon, assistant professor of public administration at the University of Guam School of Public Administration.

The committee will perform an administrative review and identify issues and root causes, with the goal of harmonizing bylaws and the enabling statute.

"We expect to complete this sometime within 60 to 90 days for the board to review and ultimate approval. There might be some issues that might require legislative remedy. But we don't know that until we finish the review," Perez said. "Meanwhile, as Carl mentioned, it's business as usual."