Not a 'luxurious thing,' but a necessity

With a household of nine and with reduced income as a result of the pandemic, Tensina Arongaw has to decide which bills to pay first from month to month to keep her family from hunger and homelessness.

Arongaw, a personal caregiver, used to work six days a week, nine hours a day.

She's the only one in the household with a steady source of income.

But when the pandemic hit, she could work only four days, or 20 hours, a week – a drastic income cut for the family – so some household bills have been taking longer to pay.

"People say PUA stimulus like it's a luxurious thing. To me it's a necessity and a matter of keeping afloat," Arongaw told The Guam Daily Post.

More than a year into the pandemic, the family income has not gone back to what it was before.

That's why Arongaw felt a sense of relief when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that includes a nearly six-month extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

PUA, which was already extended once before, was extended anew to Sept. 4.

Workers, however, are asked to wait for official notification from the Guam Department of Labor before filing additional PUA claims.

Some 30,000 pandemic-hit Guam workers have so far received some $596 million in PUA and related relief funding. Many businesses are still closed, and while a number have reopened, they're offering reduced work hours.

'Big relief'

Myrna Malabanan, a mother of four, lost her job as a cashier and sales associate because of the pandemic, and is still actively looking for a new job to help support her family.

So the recent extension of PUA, which was supposed to end March 14, came as a "big relief" to her family, she said.

"I hope before the extended PUA ends, I find the job I'm looking for," she said on Sunday. "I'm looking forward and positive with God's guidance and grace."

Al Lipata, 34, lost his job as a bus driver for a tourism company, as the pandemic placed Guam's visitor industry at a standstill.

"We have yet to get news from our employer if we are going to start bus operations and even that, we have to wait for Japan tour groups or agents. It's not guaranteed bus operations will start immediately," the Dededo resident said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero eyes a Guam tourism reopening in May, and may lift or modify the 14-day quarantine if at least 50% of Guam's adult population is vaccinated by May 1.

Carmena N., who used to be a housekeeping employee at a Tumon hotel, said PUA remains a major source of assistance for her family, and the program extension means avoiding hunger.

She remembers all too well the beginning of the pandemic, before PUA.

"No gas money, lining up to get food, Pampers and power I couldn't pay. Then when PUA came out, a big relief. I cried when we were struggling," she said. She's the main provider in the family.

The mother of three is also grateful for the food distributions, which continue today.

"I thank everyone for noticing that when there was no school, it's true, food was needed because the kids ate more when they were home and so was us parents," she said.

'What we long for'

Despite the struggles, these pandemic-hit workers have reflected on the positive things that the pandemic has brought.

Arongaw said she's been able to spend more time with her children, and people are now more appreciative of the simple things they have taken for granted.

"Now we appreciate and enjoy how life has seemed to slow down. We have that feeling of missing the association we had, even with complete strangers, as weird as it may seem," she said. "The fiestas we were too busy to go to, the funeral we didn't want to attend, the parties we didn't like, are now what we long for."

Malabanan said the pandemic has given families more time to bond, and there's realization that parents may have missed so much of the time when their children were growing up because the parents were busy with their jobs.

"I come to realize that I missed so much about my family, my kids when they were young," she said. "I missed precious time with them and that it's my regret."

Saving up

For Lipata, the pandemic taught him to be more mindful of saving for the rainy days, which is what he's been doing with the PUA he receives.

"I don't spend all of it like I would when I had a stable job," he said. "I keep 50% of the PUA cash in the bank for a rainy day or even in an event of an emergency."