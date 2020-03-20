Not all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guam were being kept in isolation at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

GMH Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas confirms some of the patients were seen at private clinics, and that Department of Public Health and Social Services is the agency to give them instructions of what to do next.

Perez-Posadas could not say how many total patients who tested positive are being held at the hospital or how many confirmed cases were placed into isolation elsewhere.

She said DPHSS, as per CDC guidelines, instructs the patients of what they need to do to include isolate themselves at home.

The hospital administrator had confirmed Friday afternoon that the 12 patients who tested positive for the virus over the past week are in stable condition. Two additional positive cases were reported by the Joint Information Center Friday night.

“All 14 confirmed cases remain in isolation,” was stated in the Friday press release with the updated number of confirmed cases.

Perez-Posades also said that one of the patients who was being held at GMH has since been transported to the COVID-19 Isolation unit in Barrigada Heights. She said efforts are underway to transfer a second patient.

It’s unclear if others who are in isolation elsewhere will be required to report to the COVID-19 Isolation facility, as well.