Despite her best efforts of finding a new job, Jhoanna Quinto said there's not many employment opportunities in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

"It's true, not enough jobs for us and not enough to pay my bills," she told The Guam Daily Post.

And it's frustrating and disheartening, she said, to see other people spending their money on luxury bags or go on a shopping spree while many face even more hardship.

"I just can't take it when I see people spend their PUA for shopping spree and not thinking about their bills," she said.

Quinto has one more week left to file for federal unemployment assistance, so the pressure is building.

There were 27,000 individual Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed since June for work displacement since December, so the competition is fierce for jobs.

"If ever I find a job for 20 hours for two weeks, it's not going to be enough to pay my house rent plus utilities, health insurance, my food. All the PUA claims I had was to pay my bills," she said.

Prior to the pandemic, she had to work three part-time jobs to make ends meet.

She said she was a sales associate at Tommy Hilfiger, a car rental agent at Taico, and a retail associate at Hard Rock Cafe. She lost all three jobs because of the pandemic, she said.

Quinto said she will continue looking for a job, and hoping that employers will hire her.

There have been other individuals who were able to find new employment after they were laid off or furloughed. Guam Department of Labor does not have readily available data as to how many have already found new employment and how many already received 39 weeks of PUA.

PUA covers unemployment assistance only up to Dec. 26.

After that, many will likely fall deeper into financial hardship unless Congress passes a new pandemic economic relief package or the government of Guam reopens the economy enough for businesses to call back their employees or hire new ones.

On Monday, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola announced that cleared PUA claimed filed through Dec. 9 could reach displaced workers "before Christmas."

Dell'Isola said this is in line with the governor's directive to get as much unemployment benefit payments for the holidays.

The most recent PUA batch covered claims filed through Oct. 1, and they're now reaching the unemployment claimants.

Nearly two-and-a-half months worth of initial cleared claims will be batched on Thursday, Dec. 17, to meet the goal.

"If everything goes well, this batch will get to the people before Christmas," Dell'Isola said in a statement. "We are being aggressive in paying unemployment benefits but will need these extra couple of days to audit and ensure our programming safeguards that have been put in place are effective."

Urgent

Dell'Isola said Labor will also be focusing on problem claims with an emphasis on those who have yet to be paid their initial amount.

For those applicants who have not received any PUA payments at all, Labor urges them to email their information to pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov with the subject line reading: "Urgent: Initial Claim Payment Request."

Labor said they should include their full name and claim number.

For all other issues, Labor encourages calling 311 for assistance.

Labor is also working on clearing another Lost Wages Assistance program payment before the end of December.

"For those who are behind in logging their weekly claims, we encourage you to get caught up by Wednesday so you can be included in these upcoming batches," the department said.