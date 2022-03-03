The mixed martial arts fighter accused of hitting another man with his car and sending the victim to the hospital denied the allegations in the Superior Court of Guam.

Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday.

“We enter a plea of not guilty to all the charges contained in the indictment,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola during Alvarez’s arraignment hearing.

The case was assigned to Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Alvarez was indicted on charges of attempted murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, each with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

He remains out of prison on house arrest and was placed on electronic monitoring.

Fight

Prosecutors alleged that Alvarez hit the victim with his vehicle following a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon on Feb. 6.

The victim had put Alvarez in a headlock and repeatedly punched him, court documents state.

Alvarez was trying to get away from the victim when he allegedly hit the victim with his car.

The victim has been released from the Guam Memorial Hospital.