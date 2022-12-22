A man accused of shooting and killing Edward Bamba last month pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Nearly a month after Janus Tabbada was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 37-year-old Bamba, he appeared in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, which both have special allegations of using a deadly weapon.

The not guilty plea comes after Tabbada's first attorney from the Public Defender Service Corporation withdrew due to a conflict of interest and attorney Terrence Timblin was later appointed.

Tabbada and Timblin appeared Tuesday for the hearing. However, Timblin told Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan that he did not have documents relating to Tabbada's charges.

Quan moved the hearing to Wednesday to give Timblin more time.

In addition to the not guilty plea, Timblin asked to waive a speedy trial and requested a jury of 12 members, all of which was granted by Quan.

Tabbada's next appearance will be before Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III.

Shooting

Tabbada's charges stem from police discovering Bamba lifeless, not breathing and with a single puncture wound on his chest at a Dededo residence in the Chalan Eskuela area on Nov. 12, court documents stated.

The Guam Police Department launched a death investigation and interviewed witnesses who said Tabbada shot Bamba and then fled the area in a car. Tabbada allegedly told one of the witnesses that Bamba threatened his life.

A 10-day search followed. GPD issued an all-points bulletin for Tabbada's vehicle, which was spotted twice, five days after the shooting, before it was found burned along the Okkodo pipeline area in Dededo.

The next day, however, a woman reported she had been “abducted, held and beaten” by Tabbada, which led police to launch a continuous 24-hour search in response to Tabbada's “escalation of violence,” GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said at a press conference last month.

Police found Tabbada in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Micronesia Mall, allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Tabbada was charged separately in connection to the drug possession and also pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday.

Upon interviewing Tabbada, police discovered Tabbada and Bamba were in a “love triangle” along with the woman who accused him of abducting her after the death of Bamba, Ignacio said.