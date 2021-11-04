'Not supposed to be there': Unintended war claims text was related to technical corrections

Language expanding eligibility for war claims in Bill 130-36 was neither highlighted nor commented on that it was not supposed to be there, and the comment on it showed only that there was a motion made on the session floor to allow legal counsel to make technical corrections, according to Rennae Meno, the clerk of the Legislature.

She was called before the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday to comment on engrossment procedures as lawmakers continued to discuss how the unintended language made its way into the bill, as well as the legislative fix for the problem.

"The next individual didn't realize that that language was not supposed to be there," Meno said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wednesday marked the second day this week that the Legislature discussed this issue.

They recessed Monday in order to get a transcript of statements made on behalf of Speaker Therese Terlaje, which involved events after the error was discovered.

On Wednesday, lawmakers spent about an hour moving in and out of recess, as they were deciding how and whether to get someone to speak on the mistake.

Ultimately, due to a technicality, a motion to get the clerk and legislative attaches on the committee panel was passed.

Questions followed related to procedure and what will be done moving forward.

"In the history of the Legislature, this is very unusual," Sen. Joanne Brown said during the questioning. "Two or three other people were looking at it and they didn't know. We can't be uninformed, especially if that's our key job. Because I'm a little concerned now I'm being asked to be a proof reader. And unfortunately, probably for the rest of this term, I'm going to have to be, for my own sense of comfort, which is totally unnecessary. ... We have key people here that is the main job that they're supposed to perform."

Meno said moving forward, a memo will be produced if clerks and legal counsel need more time. And as far as checks and balances, maybe additional staff members will assist with the process, she added.

Legislation

Despite the unintended language, which originated from an amendment introduced by the speaker, Bill 130 was enacted.

It is intended to address a gap in the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act by tasking the governor with submitting a payment plan for claimants who did not meet the one-year filing deadline under the federal law.

The expanded language, which would allow for eligibility regardless of the date of death, would increase costs as well.

Bill 217-36, also from the speaker, is intended to fix the language and is the reason lawmakers are currently in session.

They are expected to meet again tomorrow.