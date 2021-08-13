Tammi Borja made sure all was set for her sons' return to face-to-face classes on Thursday, including getting them fully vaccinated.

But at the last minute, the 35-year-old mother decided not to send them to school on the first day of classes over concerns with the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in the community.

"I’m not taking my chances," Borja said, concerned about the safety of her children, one in middle school and one in high school. "I changed them to online (classes) but was told they aren’t taking online applications anymore."

Borja is just one of several parents who said they changed their mind about sending their children to school at least on the first day of classes because of new COVID-19 concerns. The Guam Department of Education anticipated the return of 28,000 children to school.

Hospitalizations now at 10

Hospital admissions because of COVID-19 went up to 10, with one patient placed in the intensive care unit, according to the Joint Information Center.

This was an increase from eight the prior day. Up until a few weeks ago, Guam was seeing zero to two or three patients with COVID-19.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score went back to 8.8 on Thursday, after reaching a record high for the year of 9 the day before. A little over a month ago, Guam's CAR score was less than 1.

There were 48 new positive cases out of 855 tests on Wednesday, as the Department of Public Health and Social Services recorded more COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

Laxmi Nadar, a mother of a 5-year-old boy, said education and school are important to her family, but not when it could put her son at risk.

"I'm more concerned with his health and safety. ... This is his first time ever with school. He's in kinder," the mother told The Guam Daily Post, adding that she's also worried about keeping him out of school. "I love my boy so much that I do not want him to attend his first days of school. But I have no choice, too."

Nadar said she's communicating with the Upi Elementary School administration about the safety of students on campus. She said she will see if her boy can attend classes in the next few days.

"That's the problem. They say we are not allowed to get down with our child so I will have to message by email and ask more," the mother said.

Borja said her children also expressed their apprehension about going back to school, so it was a family decision.

"As a parent, you feel their fear," Borja said. "So I kept them home today."

She inquired with the schools, but was told the students couldn't shift to online classes until the second quarter.

"Others have told me I would be depriving my kids of an education having them to stay home because of a common virus. Me, as their mother, I'm taking it into my own hands to keep them safe. If our governor can't do so, then I will," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Ashley Nicole Santos said she didn't let two of her elementary school children go to school on Thursday after learning about the delta variant spreading.

"I am all for education, but my children's health and safety is more important. I'll take full responsibility and deal with the consequences for them not attending school because, at the end of the day, the staff, the principal, etc., will not be the ones nursing my (children) back to health if, God forbid, they contract something," Santos said.

Santos, like Nadar and other parents, said she's still planning to send her kids to school in the next few days as she tries to balance her children's safety with the opportunity to learn and enjoy the social environment that comes with attending classes on campus.

"They are excited to be able to go back to school, so I can't strip that from them," she said.

Other parents said they're concerned about COVID-19, too, but had to send their children to school anyway.

"No matter what, it's faith over fear," one parent said. Others said they will try to send their kids to school on Monday instead.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and medical experts said full vaccination among vaccine-eligible individuals, or those at least 12 years, old remains the best protection against the worst impact of COVID-19 and the delta variant, along with mask-wearing, washing of hands and watching proper distance.

The next best thing, they said, is to surround children too young to be vaccinated with people who are fully vaccinated.