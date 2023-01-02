Here are a few more stories that hit the headlines of The Guam Daily Post in 2022:

GIAA's new international arrivals corridor

A.B. Won Pat International Airport Executive Manager John “JQ” Quinata called the completion of a new international arrivals corridor a “historic milestone event” for Guam. It was the second-largest project in the 46-year history of the airport. The price tag: $130 million, according to the Guam International Airport Authority.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In 2005, the Transportation Security Administration required GIAA to separate screened and nonscreened passengers, and was tasked with funding the mandatory improvement. To carry out the project, the airport authority borrowed money on the bond market and sought Federal Aviation Administration grants. The project broke ground in July 2017.

The completion of the structural upgrade and concourse isolation project did have some challenges. Major portions of the airport ramp and existing floors, walls and ceilings of the terminal had to be demolished and installed. Almost 3,500 tons of major structural beams and columns were used to seismically upgrade the old terminal building. Five pods and a new third floor were added to the terminal, according to Leonard Kaae, vice president and general manager of Black Construction, the company contracted for the project.

He said thousands of changes had to be made, adding more than two years to the original estimate of the corridor’s completion.

The new corridor began receiving passengers Jan. 25, 2022.

New chief medical examiner

Guam’s new chief medical examiner, Dr. Jeffrey Nine, arrived on island Oct. 28, 2022. Nine is a forensic pathologist and has 26 years of experience in the medical field, working in other parts of the United States as well as three years in the Caribbean island of Dominica.

For the past three years, Guam has had to secure services from off island to conduct autopsies since the retirement in 2019 of longtime chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio expressed in November 2022 the importance of having an on-island medical examiner to “fill the gap” of law enforcement and prosecution.

“We'd have to wait for a medical examiner to come in from Honolulu,” said Ignacio. “So, I think, we're in a lot better place now.”

Mpox scare

Guam was not immune to this summer’s mpox surge. After being mpox-free for half of 2022, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, there were three suspected cases in late July 2022. However, it was not until September 2022 that the island’s first case, an incoming domestic traveler, was confirmed. The traveler was isolated and cooperated with health authorities, according to Post files.

DPHSS has maintained that “the risk of spread is low” on Guam. Public Health officials assured the community in August 2022 that they were ready to handle mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, with a team of six health officials assembled to monitor positive cases. The department received 60 vials of mpox vaccine in September 2022.

While national cases have waned since a spike this past summer, Guam gained the ability to test locally for the virus in December 2022.

Joey Terlaje's case dismissed

In November 2022, the criminal case against Joey Terlaje, in which he was accused of detaining a woman for three days, was dismissed with prejudice in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje was deputy director of the Department of Corrections.

He was first charged in December 2021 with felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors. The charges stemmed from allegations that Terlaje helped ex-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas hold Vickilyn Teregeyo against her will for three days at a barbecue in 2017. At the time, Terlaje was a court marshal.

Judge Alberto Tolentino dismissed Terlaje's case with prejudice, saying bad faith was shown by the prosecution, which not only included a lack of preparation for trial in contacting Teregeyo, but also in failing to follow court orders for pretrial deadlines.

Montvel-Cohen's conviction and sentencing

Evan Montvel-Cohen, a former marketing and radio executive, was sentenced Dec. 6, 2022, by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood in the District Court of Guam to 82 months in federal prison for illegal use of identification in furtherance of fraud and bank fraud.

Court documents state that Montvel-Cohen perpetrated a scheme in which he assumed the identity of a former associate to acquire rental space in 2019.

The two charges carried a maximum sentence of 41 months each, and the prosecution asked that they run concurrently, but Tydingco-Gatewood made the decision for them to run consecutively — taking into consideration other schemes that were identified as relevant conduct in Montvel-Cohen's pre-sentence report.

Montvel-Cohen also was ordered to pay $74,826.67 to his victims in restitution. Additionally, he was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after completing his sentence in federal prison.

In late December 2022, his attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Briana Kottke, filed a notice to appeal the sentence in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.