In the past year, many families mourned the loss of loved ones whose health was compromised further by COVID-19. As an island community, we’ve also grieved the loss of leaders and mentors - people who shaped the lives of thousands of people and worked to help improve life in Guam.

As we look back on the year 2021, we’ve listed, alphabetically, some of the notable leaders to whom we’ve had to bid farewell.

Rosanne Santos Ada

In March, former first lady Rosanne Santos Ada died. Current and former elected officials noted her advocacy for people with disabilities, and her heart to help others.

Ada was the wife of former Gov. Joseph Ada, the island's governor from 1987 through 1994. Speaker Therese Terlaje said the former first lady's "lifelong work and dedication to the people of Guam includes serving as the executive director of the Guam Developmental Disabilities Council and as a board member for Guma’ Mami, among others.”

Former Sen. Aline Yamashita, who served with the former first lady on the Guma' Mami board, said the former first lady "worked tirelessly for those who needed a voice.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the legacy the former first lady leaves behind will not be forgotten.

Judge Richard Benson

The Judiciary of Guam shared the news that Richard Hugh Benson died Nov. 17.

For more than 40 years, Benson presided over cases throughout the Pacific, establishing a legacy built upon his particular attention to island custom and culture, according to the Judiciary.

“If humility were the measure of a man, Judge Benson would be a giant among us,” the Judicial Council of Guam stated.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Benson served for a decade in the U.S. Navy before obtaining his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School in 1956. In 1970, he was appointed to the Island Court by Gov. Carlos G. Camacho, to the newly formed Superior Court of Guam in 1974, and retained by the people of Guam by popular election in 1978. He resigned in 1981 to serve as the first associate justice of the Supreme Court of the Federated States of Micronesia.

James Henry Pangelinan Flores, “Jimmy Dee”

On Aug. 19, the island’s entertainment and visitor industry was quieted by the loss of musical icon “Jimmy Dee.”

At age 76, James Henry Pangelinan Flores, died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement from his wife Jackie Flores, and their children Dr. Jim Flores and Joleen Respicio.

Leo Casil, long-time friend to Jimmy Dee, said even in high school, his pari displayed a musical talent and ambition that shined through any challenge. Flores convinced Casil, who played the piano, to play the drums for Glow Lights - a band of high school musicians.

Flores pursued music through college and for years after. And while he didn’t focus on accounting - which was his major in college - he used his business sense to build a career and several businesses.

Alex Gagaring

Alejandro “Alex” Baet Gagaring served the Filipino community and people of Guam in various capacities for years before he died Oct. 19 at the age of 55.

Gagaring arrived in Guam in June 1975, and worked in various industries including the airline and food and beverage industries; and in politics. He served as a staff assistant in the Office of Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio.

According to a Legislative resolution in 2011, Gagaring helped found the BASTA Youths, a program under the Batangas and Southern Tagalog Association of Guam, in the 1980s. In 1991, Gagaring formed a choir group that volunteered to sing at the weekly Masses at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. He also served as vice president and president, among other roles, with the Guam IFIL Lions Club and Laguna 19 Association. The Filipino Community of Guam elected Gagaring as its secretary for 2007 and 2008, and then as president for 2009 and 2010.

Father Agustin “Gus” Gumataotao

Father Agustin Aguon Gumataotao, fondly known by his parishioners as Father Gus, died Feb. 12 at the age of 65.

Gumataotao grew up in the Catholic faith, an altar server in St. Jude Thaddeus parish in Sinajana. He entered the minor seminary at Father Duenas Memorial School, where he graduated in 1974.

He entered the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin on Aug. 31, 1976, at the Capuchin Novitiate in Milton, Massachusetts. After studying theology at the Maryknoll School of Theology in New York, he returned to Guam to be ordained a priest by then-Bishop Felixberto C. Flores on Oct. 23, 1982.

In his 38 years of service, Father Gus was assigned to serve in various parishes on Guam and Saipan.

Sister Bernadette Marie Leon Guerrero and Sister Maria Quintanilla

The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas mourned the passing of Sister Bernadette Marie Leon Guerrero and Sister Maria Quintanilla.

Leon Guerrero died Dec. 7 at the age of 89. According to the announcement, she had served with her sisters for 73 years.

Quintanilla died Dec. 12 at the age of 81. She served with the Sisters of Mercy for 57 years.

A 2010 legislative resolution noted that Leon Guerrero and Rev. Father Leon Murphy opened Santa Barbara Catholic School to 64 students. She also served as principal of the school from 1981 to 1997, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“Sister Bernadette Marie was a pillar of strength and dedication who led the school through its first accreditation in 1981. It was also under her leadership that Santa Barbara entered into a vigorous program for improvement and development of its academic programs and facilities,” school officials wrote.

Former Mayor Doris Flores Lujan

In September, the Democratic Party of Guam announced the passing of an island “champion.” Doris Teresita Flores Lujan died at the age of 74.

“Anyone who knew Mayor Doris can agree that the people of Guam lost a great champion today,” stated Democratic Party Chairperson Sarah Thomas Nededog.

Lujan assisted in Guam’s recovery from Supertyphoon Pamela, as well as the evacuation of refugees from Vietnam in "Operation New Life" in 1975, Department of Defense civilian employees and their dependents from the Philippines in "Operation Fiery Vigil" in 1990 and the Iraqi Kurds in "Operation Pacific Haven" in 1996.

She was a civil servant for 42 years, working at Andersen Air Force Base. Afterward, she turned her eyes to her village and was elected to multiple terms as Inalåhan mayor, serving from 2013 to 2021.

Former Talo'fo'fo' Commissioner Roman Leon Guerrero Quinata Sr.

Former Talo’fo’fo’ Commissioner Roman Leon Guerrero Quinata Sr. was laid to rest in September. He was 92 when he died. Island leaders joined his family in a state funeral honoring the man who survived World War II, would later become a soldier and serve in the Korean War, and who returned to Guam as a public servant.

He served as commissioner, the position now known as mayor, from 1969 to 1981.

“Roman attended to the day-to-day needs of his constituents with dedication (and) envisioned ways to provide services that were not even available at that time,” said former Gov. Carl Gutierrez.

When Quinata was commissioner, no village on Guam had postal delivery.

“That wasn’t good enough for Roman. So guess which village … became the first to have mail delivery. Tamuning, Hagåtña or Agana Heights? Sorry, central folks, it was none other than God’s country: Talo’fo’fo'. And that was thanks to the tenacity of Commissioner Roman Quinata.”

Former Speaker Joe T. San Agustin

The 36th Guam Legislature held a state funeral for former Speaker Joe T. San Agustin in April.

He was remembered as a frank politician able to rally support from both his fellow Democrats and Republicans on the other side of the aisle, even during the most partisan situations.

San Agustin was instrumental in the establishment of many government agencies and the return of federal land to original landowners and was a longtime advocate for government retirees. He served in the 14th to 23rd Guam Legislatures and served as speaker of the 20th, 21st and 22nd Legislatures.

San Agustin was also director of administration for Gov. Manuel F.L. Guerrero and Gov. Carlos Camacho. He additionally served as chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam between 1997 and 2001.

Former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez

While all deaths are a tragic loss for family and friends, the passing of a proud son of Humåtak, former Mayor Daniel Sanchez, rocked the community.

The former Humåtak mayor was found dead April 3 in a home in the village.

To honor his life and his work, a ceremony was held on the front lawn of the Governor’s Complex at Adelup. The former mayor also was a police officer.

“He loved his village so much," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. She said, as mayor, he upgraded the Humåtak Mayor’s Office, and worked on the construction of the Humåtak Cemetery prayer pavilion as well as streetlights at the basketball court, and advocated for youth sports.