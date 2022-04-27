A notary public accused of misconduct will not have to spend any time in prison after admitting guilt in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bernadette Sumalde Cacayan pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Maria Cenzon to two counts of notary misconduct.

Cacayan's agreement was a deferred plea, meaning the case could be dismissed and expunged from her record if she completes the conditions of her probation without any violations.

The court suspended all prison time and placed her on two years of supervised probation.

Cacayan was barred from practicing as a notary public.

The plea deal did not include the charge of forgery.

2018 arrest

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Cacayan was arrested in 2018 after being accused of misrepresenting entries in her notary ledger.

Her arrest stems from a dispute between a businessman and his daughter.

The businessman found out several of his business holdings had been transferred to the ownership of his daughter, court documents state.

He then called police after the daughter refused to clarify why the property had been transferred.

Some of the documents transferring the shares of the business from father to daughter were notarized by Cacayan.

That notarized document was apparently used for various other transactions that were executed based on the victim's forged signature.

Court documents state the issue of the forged document was reported to police after the victim said his signature had been forged. He said he had no knowledge of the document's existence.

Cacayan was ordered to have no contact with and to stay away from the victims in the case.