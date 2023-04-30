'Nothing changes if nothing changes'

It wasn't easy, but for one Guam resident, receiving his high school diploma was a bright spot in a life that had dark moments, including several stays at the Department of Corrections over the course of 3 1/2 years.

On April 25 at the Sinajana Mayor's Office, five individuals graduated from the Asmuyao Community School and received their high school diplomas.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio addressed the group and shared some choice words with the graduates before they turned their tassels and received their diplomas. Tenorio recognized the hard work they have given to reach this goal.

“This diploma is very important. Not only does it open pathways for your careers, but it really recognizes the hard work and determination and the promise that you gave yourselves to go and finish,” Tenorio said. “That no matter what the obstacle and no matter what the situation that you've dealt with, you've managed to overcome it. You've conquered and you have won.”

For one of the graduates, the diploma came after overcoming drug use, addiction and a life of crime.

“I was sentenced to 3 1/2 years. I went in and out of DOC multiple times and I didn't really want to quit. I didn't know I had a problem and then the last time I … got back in, I got out on parole,” said Jonaton Joseph Sioco, 31.

He recently completed DOC's Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program, despite tough losses. He credited his support system for helping him make a positive change in his life.

“This time I lost my wife and lost my kids. I lost everything. I hit rock bottom and I didn't know where to go,” he said.

Life ahead looks brighter for Sioco, who said he is interested in the field of construction. He is already attending the GCA Trades Academy.

“I really like construction now, and I want to get into developing houses and learning all the ins and outs,” Sioco said.

When asked if Sioco had words of encouragement for members of the community facing similar circumstances to his, his message was: “Nothing changes if nothing changes.”

“If you really want to change, it will change. Just be that 1% and just do things differently,” Sioco said.

Sioco also emphasized finding a supportive group of people.

“Once you have these people that support you, … you find people that will tell you straight to your face for sure when you're slipping, when you're falling or … when your goals are not aligned,” Sioco said, while pointing to a group of men and women in attendance at his graduation.

Change need not come all at once. Sioco also said for those facing difficult circumstances, it's important to “take it one day at a time.”