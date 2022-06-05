'Nothing stops' as GEC waits for primary and early voting appropriation

Although a measure to fund the primary election and early in-office voting did not make it out of session this month, that doesn't mean election preparations will come to a stop.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said she will likely have to move some money around as they wait for the appropriation, which may come in June.

"I would probably have to do budget modifications to move around the money so I have enough in contract to sign the (early voting space) lease and to start hiring people. ... Nothing stops," Pangelinan said.

Bill 281-36 would have appropriated $609,000 to the Guam Election Commission to help conduct the 2022 primary election and early in-office voting. Concerns rose about the funding source for the appropriation and the bill ultimately failed to make it to the voting phase of the May session.

Pangelinan said the GEC would need the funding by July 1. However, she also said the bill's author, Sen. Joe San Agustin, told her he will work with colleagues and that the Legislature would hopefully vote on the measure in June.

It was Sen. Telo Taitague who objected to placing Bill 281 into the third reading file for later voting. That was because an amendment from Speaker Therese Terlaje failed to pass. That amendment would have switched the funding source from excess fiscal year 2022 collections to excess collections from fiscal 2021. The speaker's amendment was a responsible approach, according to Taitague, who said lawmakers should first use fiscal 2021 excess before considering current year excess to support obligations outside of the current budget law.

Accessible not curbside

Pangelinan also said elections this year will have "accessible voting" instead of curbside voting.

Accessible voting would mean, for example, parking at an accessible parking spot to be given a ballot, rather than the drive-thru approach.

Early voting at The Westin Resort Guam would follow this format but the GEC is still finalizing the setup for accessible voting at other voting sites.