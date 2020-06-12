A notice of appeal has been filed in the double pay lawsuit filed on behalf of Guam Police Department Officer Steve Topasna and other essential workers. The case is now expected to be taken to the Supreme Court of Guam.

Earlier this month, Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola denied Topasna's petition to mandate the government of Guam into paying double pay.

At issue is Rule 8.406(C)(2), of the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations.

Under that rule, "Topasna is only eligible for double pay or compensatory leave for hours he works while 'the other employees are on excused leave,'” Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola stated in her decision.

Rule 8.406 provides no clarification as to whether the phrase “the other employees” refers to all employees of a particular agency or only employees with the same job title, the court stated.

Further, the court stated, "Rule 8.406 is intended to provide additional compensation to essential employees who are forced to work during a period when similarly situated workers are on excused leave status, thereby rectifying any disparate treatment among employees."

"Topasna ... has failed to even allege that he is working while other Guam Police Department employees are on paid leave. For this reason, Topasna’s petition fails," the judge's order stated.

The same rule also says the government agencies for which employees work should be closed at the time of an emergency before double pay could apply.

"In failing to demonstrate that the Guam Police Department is closed and failing to allege that other Guam Police Department employees are on excused leave status, Topasna has failed to meet his burden in demonstrating that Rule 8.406(C)(2) applies to him. For the reasons above, the court denies Topasna’s petition," the judge's order stated.