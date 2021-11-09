For decades Guam has been building up its local workforce, and over the years the efforts to create and expand apprenticeship programs has benefited the island.

On Friday, local leaders and industry heads gathered to share in those triumphs during a ceremony proclaiming Nov. 15 -21, as National Apprenticeship week.

Private-public partnerships have been key in accomplishing that goal and has paved the way for apprenticeship programs for over 600 apprentices in more than 50 fields from construction, hospitality, culinary arts, to nursing, and informational technology.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The opportunities before the apprenticeship program was not as diverse or as much as we see today. There’s a significant benefit of the apprenticeship program not just the employees and workforce, but from the employers also tax incentives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “Since the '50s up to present, you can see the evolution of the workforce development where you start seeing more skilled people and more skilled laborers.”

One organization that has worked closely with apprentices is the Guam Hotel and Restaurant association. Mary Rhodes, GHRA president shared hotels and restaurants on island have seen the benefits firsthand.

“If you think about all of the jobs, the hundreds of jobs that have been created through just registered apprenticeship with all of our active hotels and restaurants they’ve participated in the culinary arts and grown that. Where we use to bring in a lot of executives chefs and from different trades even bakers in the past. Through the years since 1986 we’ve been able to grow those trades and vocations on the island and you’ve seen the fruits of that labor,” Mary Rhodes, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association president said.

G4S, a local security company has been able to grow their workforce through sponsorship of the apprenticeship program.

“This is a phenomenal program and I highly encourage every employer to embrace this program. We have about 1,000 employees give or take and we couldn’t get to this point without an apprenticeship program. It gives individuals the opportunity to better understand the jobs that they’re looking at undertaking and help them solidify that interest and grow in their careers,” said Teresa Sakazaki of G4S.

National Apprenticeship week will be recognized from Nov. 15-21 in honor of the 1937 National Apprenticeship Act which established the National Registered Apprenticeship system used to build up Guam’s workforce.