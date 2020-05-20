Guam child sexual abuse survivors may have until Nov. 16 of this year to seek compensation in the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy case.

A bankruptcy court is expected to enter an order this week approving the deadline for victims to file a formal "proof of claims" form, if they wish to seek compensation from the Boy Scouts.

Until the court's approval, the date remains tentative.

An official committee representing potentially thousands of abuse survivors and the Boy Scouts presented the Nov. 16 date to court after months of discussions.

On Guam, more than 70 abuse survivors who have so far sued the Boy Scouts since the civil statute of limitation was lifted in 2016, are represented by Lujan & Wolff. The law firm now also represents one of the members of the official committee of abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case.

"Nov. 16 is the proposed deadline to file a claim, whether a lawsuit has been filed or not, including for child sexual abuse," attorney Delia Lujan Wolff said on Tuesday. "I encourage people to meet the deadline."

Attorney Michael Berman also said they plan to timely file six claims in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case.

Dozens of his clients and those of the other law firms settled with the Boy Scouts prior to the organization filing bankruptcy.

Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 18 in a Delaware court, in order to equitably compensate victims abused during their time in scouting, and to continue carrying out its mission.

"Over the next six months, the Boy Scouts of America will learn about the scope of the problem of sexual abuse within its organization through the filing of these claims," according to attorney Evan Smola, with Hurley McKenna & Mertz, a Chicago-based law firm handling more than 1,400 scouting abuse cases.