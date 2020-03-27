Animals are part of many people's everyday lives, and many may be wondering how pets and other animals are affected by, or even play a role in, the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center, there is no evidence to suggest pets, livestock or wildlife can be a source of COVID-19. However, animals do carry germs that can make people sick, so it's always a good idea to practice good hygiene around your pet.

The JIC recommends that pet owners:

● wash hands after handling animals, their food, waste or supplies;

● practice good pet hygiene and clean up after pets properly; and

● take pets to the veterinarian regularly and talk to your veterinarian if you have questions about your pet's health.

Those who are sick with either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 are advised to limit contact with their pets until more information is known about the virus. If you must care for a pet, wash your hands before and after any interaction with them.

GAIN seeks foster families

The Guam Animals In Need facility in Yigo remains closed to the public since the governor issued a mandate for the closure of all "nonessential" businesses. GAIN is only accepting animals on an emergency basis if they are injured or ill.

GAIN Executive Director Alison Hadley said they will begin seeking foster families starting Saturday.

She said prospective foster families will be required to fill out a quarantine foster questionnaire.

Hadley said they currently have about 20 cats and 50 dogs in need of foster care.

Because the facility is effectively closed to the public and staff may not be on property to answer the phones, Hadley recommends that those with questions about fostering a pet or other inquires should contact them on Facebook and Instagram.