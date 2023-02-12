There’s a more sustainable way to shop for hygiene products and with a storefront now at the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña, it’s now convenient for local shoppers too.

That was the sentiment of customers who turned out to the grand opening of Numa’lo Refillery on Saturday.

The zero-waste shop offers an alternative to store-bought hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion and laundry soap.

Carla Filebeck made the trip from Dededo, excited to peruse the brick-and-mortar store.

“I wanted to support them. I also wanted to see how the new shop looks so it’s exciting. I’ve been a customer for a couple of months now. I really love the soaps. Everything I’ve tried I really enjoy. I like how they smell and I like how the shampoo and conditioner makes my hair feel,” Filebeck told The Guam Daily Post.

Not only did she give rave reviews to the locally-sourced products Numa’lo carried, but she also supports the company’s mission as an environmental steward.

“It feels good to use less plastic. I wouldn’t say if you looked at my house that I’m anywhere near plastic-free or zero-waste. We have a long way to go but I figured I could start somewhere with something that feels good to use, smells good,” she said.

She’s also seen some financial benefits of the greener style of shopping.

“I would say for the laundry soap, in particular, you use a lot less of the laundry soap. I think I put a tablespoon in with my laundry,” she said, holding a small metal flask roughly the same size as a baby's bottle.

“When I ran out of this, I had to go buy some at the store while I was waiting for the refill to come in,” she continued. “You just use so much more out of the regular Tide or whatever laundry soap you buy at the store, and, I guess because there's so much water in it.”

Because the products are hypoallergenic, Filebeck said she doesn’t think twice about using them on her two children.

“I can use the same soap for me as I use for them and I don’t have to worry about it. We've had no trouble with any of their products,” she said.

'It's beautiful'

Other shoppers shared similar thoughts about the Numa’lo Refillery, like Sarah Langston, a Sånta Rita-Sumai resident.

“I’ve been following Mina’s (Jasmine Flores-Cantrell, Numa'lo Refillery owner) work for some time and finally, I’ve had a chance to come shop. It’s beautiful,” she said, admiring the new location. “I am excited to finally try her products, the shampoo bar, conditioner bar and also the underarm detox, gets rid of all that aluminum.”

She thinks the refillery offers a great eco-friendly alternative.

“I think it's great for the environment, helping save on single-use plastics. It's a big change for Guam and most of this is natural – natural from the Earth and great for your body, nontoxic. That’s what I love about it,” she said. “I think if more of us adopted this type of lifestyle we will eventually be plastic-free and that would be very helpful to the Earth. We are so close to the ocean, so, of course, we want to see less or all plastics removed, especially microplastics. This is us doing our part.”

Numa’lo Refillery is located at the Chamorro Village in Unit 142 and 143. The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Wednesdays, the shop closes at 8:30 p.m.