Numa'lo Refillery is saying goodbye to business on four wheels and hello to its first brick-and-mortar store, launching today at Chamorro Village in Hagåtña. It’s a moment Jasmine Flores-Cantrell, the company’s founder, has been working toward for years.

“My goal when I brought the refillery idea model to the island was to have a storefront. It's ideal to have one central location, as customers have to lug their containers to us. And with a storefront, we can also provide more products. But the van was really just a way for us to launch, it had very low overhead costs. We didn’t have to pay rent, electricity (or) Wi-Fi. All we had to pay for was gas,” Flores-Cantrell told The Guam Daily Post.

It was a feasible idea for starting out, but customer demand led Numa'lo to quickly outgrow the space, she said.

“Once that launched and we realized we were building a steady customer base and we were running out of room in the van to be able to provide all the products we wanted to, we moved to a temporary storefront,” she said.

The partnership Numa'lo developed with Micronesia Climate Alliance allowed her to open the temporary store in the alliance's office.

“They allowed us to sell products out of their office. We kind of took over the space and it was getting really crowded there. We were there from May of last year to December, so about six to seven months. And so, we were finally making enough to be able to pay rent on our own,” she said.

Opening up shop

Guam Unique Merchandise and Art played a large part in Numa'lo’s ability to set out on its own and open shop at Chamorro Village.

“We signed up for the GUMA program and we worked with them to square up our business plan and make some great networks and partnerships. We applied for the incubator fund in July and we were granted $20,000 from GUMA that we are so grateful for. We definitely would not have been able to launch the store without them,” she said.

GUMA helped provide for the design and build-out of Numa'lo’s storefront and was able to help get the store stocked with products.

“We were able to establish a partnership with a new local vendor called King Fisher’s Noni. They are quite special to us because they make and source all their products here. They source noni oil and coconut oil from on island and make things like conditioner and soap,” she said.

With the opening of the brick-and-mortar store, Flores-Cantrell said, the business is discontinuing home delivery service.

“We have made the decision, recently, to stop home deliveries. Because, when we launched our temporary storefront with Micronesia Climate Alliance, the deliveries went down drastically. We would have one to zero a month. So, we really don't see a point of having it anymore. People don’t need us for that because we have a convenient storefront that they can go to now,” she said.

Numa'lo Refillery is a zero waste alternative which allows customers to fill up their containers with hygiene products sold by the ounce. She said the prices are comparable to store-bought products.

Numa'lo’s Saturday launch will be held at Chamorro Village units 142 and 143 from 1-6 p.m., with live music and refreshments available for customers until 4 p.m.