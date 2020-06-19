Seven more airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base tested positive for COVID-19, the government of Guam confirmed today.

The additional cases increased the total to 15.

The count on Thursday was eight.

The 15 airmen are associated with one Air Force unit whose members arrived on Guam on May 25 from the states. More than two weeks later, on June 11, the first of the cases from the unit showed symptoms confirmed to be COVID-19.

The 15 airmen have been placed in isolation, according to the government's Joint Information Center.

An investigation is continuing to find out who and how many people they've come into contact with. The close contacts will go through COVID-19 testing.

Upon the airmen's arrival on Guam, they were in quarantine at the Guam Reef Hotel.

On Guam to date, there have been 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 173 released from isolation, and 22 active cases.