Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients now 7; 2 in ICU at GMH

The number of people hospitalized has increased and with it the COVID-19 Area Risk Score also is creeping up.

On Friday, Guam had five hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Monday night, there were seven patients:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: Four patients with two in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator.

• Guam Regional Medical City: Two patients

• Naval Hospital Guam: One patient

The CAR Score is based on the number of new cases as well as hospitalizations.

On Friday, when the governor announced that she wouldn’t be changing quarantine protocols and reopening the island’s tourism industry in light of recent clusters the island’s CAR Score was at .7.

On Monday night, the Joint Information Center reported the score had risen to a .9. The number is still lower than 2.5, which is what the governor and public health officials said would be more than ideal for Guam.

However, the recent clusters identified last month, including a basketball game, a local karaoke bar, and a hotel had pushed the CAR Score up to 1.0, the highest number in months.

The DPHSS report also states that Guam health officials and private clinic confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, with one probable case, over the past weekend out of 903 tests conducted.

To date, there have been a total of 7,989 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 95 cases in active isolation, and 7,758 not in active isolation.

Meanwhile tests for the virus will continue to be held for the community.

Public Health officials will be at Tiyan on May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

Up to 200 tests will be offered at this site. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

Residents testing for travel can call the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the University of Guam Calvo Field House today through Saturday. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Residents can register at Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Additionally, residents can go to the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office and the Talofofo Gym today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.