Number of kids removed from unsafe homes nearly doubles

Two separate legislative efforts are moving forward to oversee local adoptions, as the number of children removed from unsafe homes nearly doubled from 2019 compared to this year.

Bill 206-36, introduced Friday by Sen. Mary Torres and nine other members of the 36th Guam Legislature, outlines the growing demand on Child Protective Services.

"As of September 2021, the CPS indicates there are 500 children in Guam's foster care system. This figure indicates a substantial rise when compared to the 270 children in the system in May 2019," according to the bill's legislative findings.

The measure intends to address the increased number of foster children by allowing local agencies to place them into temporary or permanent homes.

Substance abuse issues

Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan said in a recent interview many of the cases of child neglect are linked to parents with substance abuse issues.

"It's not only drugs, although we see a lot, it's also alcohol. It renders them unable to properly safeguard or take care of their children and get them to school. It's been a lot," she added.

According to the bill, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will have six months to create and publish temporary rules for these entities that will be heard and acted upon by senators. Those interim rules will be in effect for a maximum of one year, during which time permanent regulations will be worked on using the standard and public government process, called the Administrative Adjudication Act, or AAA.

If approved by the Legislature, the rules would apply to every individual or business involved in the placement of an unrelated minor, Torres stated in a press release.

"CPS is a government entity responsible for the protection of our children and sets a high standard," Torres said. "This bill ensures all nongovernmental entities, in foster care or adoption, will be held to the same or similar standards."

The bill appropriates $1,000 from Sen. Torres' office budget to pay for the costs related to making the rules and regulations.

'Obvious and dirty politics'

A similar measure from Sen. Telo Taitague, which was introduced in late August, is scheduled to receive a public hearing Friday.

Bill 179-36 also authorizes DPHSS to make expedited interim rules for adoption agencies, and gives the department until March 1, 2022, to adopt regulations through the AAA. The proposal requires all adoption agencies be licensed by DPHSS by that deadline.

"The idea of establishing such rules and regulations prior to authorizing an independent adoption agency to operate as a legitimate business on Guam, is basic and should not be a matter of controversy," the bill's findings and intent section states. "Without rules and regulations in place, our children may be susceptible to criminal activity including human trafficking."

According to a release from Taitague, the hearing for her bill was "delayed for several weeks after it was intentionally sent to the wrong legislative committee."

Speaker Therese Terlaje intervened to have her committee handle the measure, according to the release, and has scheduled a public hearing to receive testimony at 9 a.m. Oct. 8.

"Notwithstanding the obvious and dirty politics that has crept into such an important issue involving the safety of our most vulnerable citizens, I am pleased that a number of my colleagues have finally come to recognize the urgency of establishing rules and regulations before it's too late," Taitague stated.