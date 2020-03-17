Number of passengers on Flight UA189 undisclosed

United Airlines on Monday clarified that Flight UA189, which transported two of the passengers who were later confirmed to have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, arrived two days earlier than previously reported.

At Sunday's government press conference, it was announced the flight arrived on Guam from Manila on March 2.

United clarified Monday that the two passengers were on Flight UA189 that arrived on Guam on Feb. 29.

The airline couldn't say how many passengers and crew were on board.

United also declined to say whether each passenger on the flight has been notified.

"We are unable to disclose detailed information about our customers to protect their privacy," the airline stated. "The safety of our customers, employees, and the general public is our top priority.”

The governor's office was not able to confirm the number of passengers on this flight as of press time.

United received the information Sunday from local authorities that two passengers on the flight tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are closely engaging with respective authorities to take necessary actions to protect our customers and employees," the airline's corporate communications stated on Monday.

The two airline passengers are among three patients - all local residents over the age of 60 – who showed up at Guam Memorial Hospital on Saturday, the governor stated in Sunday's press conference.

The three are Guam's first confirmed cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.