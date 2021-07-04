Number of quarantined travelers plummets

Placing travelers in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation hotels has so far cost the government of Guam $41 million, while the number of individuals sent to these hotels has dropped dramatically from more than 1,000 people a day to fewer than 100 daily.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's lifting of travel restrictions since May has cut the number of travelers placed in government quarantine.

By today, July 4, more travelers will be exempt.

GovGuam is obligated to pay Dusit Beach Resort Guam, the current government quarantine facility, for 300 rooms, occupied and unoccupied, said Jenna G. Blas, public information officer for Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Leon Guerrero allowed fully vaccinated travelers and others from areas with no or few COVID-19 cases to skip government quarantine in May, leading to a drastic drop in occupied quarantine rooms.

Others were allowed to go into home quarantine instead.

By today, travelers with a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival could also skip government quarantine, leading to more empty quarantine rooms.

Other travelers, including those with a negative antigen test result within 72 hours of arrival, would also be allowed to go into home quarantine instead.

GovGuam has placed 800 to more than 1,200 travelers at these hotels, peaking in January.

Blas said the number of individuals quarantined at Dusit Beach Resort is now 83.

At Bayview Hotel, the number is now 13, she said.

Prior to October 2020, other hotels served as quarantine and isolation facilities for GovGuam.

"Any consolidation of the quarantine and isolation facilities will go through a formal solicitation process but, at this time, there has been no invitation to bid," Blas said.

The current purchase orders for the quarantine and isolation facilities, she said, remain in place.

GovGuam has been using federal pandemic funds to pay for these facilities, which it said are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus.