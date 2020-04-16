Number of Theodore Roosevelt sailors afflicted with COVID-19 rises to 615; five hospitalized

There are now 615 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who are afflicted with COVID-19, the Navy has confirmed.

Five are hospitalized and one of them is in the Intensive Care Unit for increased observation due to shortness of breath, the Navy stated Thursday, Guam time.

After 94% of the warship's sailors were tested, 3,958 tested negative.

A total of 4,046 sailors have moved into facilities on Guam.

Those who tested negative are in 14-day quarantine at Guam hotels.

Sailors who tested positive are in isolation at the Naval Base Guam.

Sailors from the aircraft carrier account for more than half of the 951 COVID-19 cases across the Navy.

The Air Force's RED HORSE builders are developing an additional 75-bed hospital capacity on the grounds at Naval Hospital Guam. The hospital tents at Naval Hospital is expected to be up and running in a week, GovGuam stated.

The Navy's Seabees are building a 150-bed field hospital in the South Finegayan area on Guam which is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to information the military shared with the government of Guam. The area is closed to public access and once housed a military housing compound.

The military's Joint Region Marianas deferred to the government of Guam's press release when the Post asked for information about the facilities buildup in South Finegayan and at Naval Hospital.

Elsewhere in the Navy, the service confirmed:

• Two of four U.S. sailors assigned to the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving medical care at French facilities. The sailors are part of the U.S. Navy’s Personnel Exchange program.

• Seven medical treatment facility crew members on board the floating Navy hospital USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated off the ship. More than 100 crew members are currently in quarantine off the ship and have tested negative for COVID-19, with the exception of one crew member, who was the fifth confirmed positive case. The ship is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board, the Navy stated. This Mercy continues to receive patients.