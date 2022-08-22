Guam’s health care system has been stressed by a lack of OB-GYN doctors for years, it’s an issue that some medical professionals believe will loom unless professionals come together.

Carla Haddock, who holds a doctorate in nursing practice, has experience providing prenatal care and women’s health care to patients on island and has seen the struggles faced by pregnant women brought on by the OB-GYN shortage.

“Absolutely, I think across the board if you look at Guam in general, … every specialty lacks providers,” Haddock said. “When you look at OB-GYN, Guam does have a high rate of pregnancies and maternal child morbidity and mortality. In that regard, I absolutely agree that we are lacking providers. I can say this because I know the struggle that we’ve been having in different places I have worked.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Challenges with recruiting OB-GYNs to come to Guam are only exacerbated by the national shortage of specialized doctors.

These challenges are hard to address, Haddock said, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t mitigating solutions.

“What other jurisdictions have been successful doing is augmenting it with women’s health nurse practitioners or certified nurse practitioners, or family medical practitioners,” she said.

Working closely with an OB-GYN doctor, these nurses are able to provide prenatal care to low-risk pregnant mothers, and also provide women’s health care such as Pap smears.

But, she said, it’s not a resource that Guam has tapped into successfully to help augment the OB-GYN shortage and care crisis.

“I know that physicians say that Guam is too high risk, … but the reality is if you look at the reports from the Journal of Medicine, ... advanced nurse practitioners provide the same standard and level of care that physicians do. Our scope of practice is slightly different in that we don’t take the high-risk pregnancies, but maybe we can offload the minimal-risk patients and leave the more high-risk to the OBs,” she suggested.

This could help get more mothers in for care sooner, she said, as doctors have reported many women having to wait until their second or third trimester to be see by an OB-GYN doctor.

“Our mothers are having a hard time getting into prenatal care, our mothers are having a hard time finding a clinic to accept them. I don’t think anywhere is accepting new patients for prenatal care, but I think in times like that, if I had a pregnant mom come to me I would at least get them started on the care. Some care is better than no care, right?” she said.

Haddock said primary care providers and family nurse practitioners could handle routine care expectant moms need in the first trimester, such as ordering prenatal lab work and the first ultrasound and addressing early concerns pregnant moms may have.

Like other health care professionals, Haddock said the OB-GYN care issue has persisted for some time.

“I saw the problem since I have actually been in the medical field and I’ve been in since 2009. I know it's a problem because our public health system, a lot of our patients have Medicaid, (Medically Indigent Program), or no insurance and they have to be seen at (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) and we have had a long wait line there. We have never had enough OB-GYNs to go around,” she said.

However, Haddock said she believes the Guam Memorial Hospital roster of OB-GYN doctors is adequate.

“With the staff they have right now they are covering all their shifts. And the providers they have are excellent providers,” Haddock said, speaking as a health care professional and as a mother.

The mother of seven has delivered six of her children at GMH, most recently in 2021.

“GMH had excellent providers and nurses. There is no other hospital where you can deliver, right, so they have been through every single emergency you can think of, they’ve seen everything, they know everything, I fully trust them to be able to handle any emergency,” she said.

Haddock gave birth to one of her children at Naval Hospital Guam and said she chose to deliver all her other children at GMH. Despite the old facility, she has full confidence in the providers and nurses at the hospital.

“The beauty of a facility does not equate to quality of care. For me it's the competency of the staff and that is what it boiled down to,” she said. “I understand that the facilities are not up to the standards that we would want them, no one is disputing that, we need an overhaul.”

But at the same time she doesn’t believe pouring money into GMH is wise.

“I don’t think it's wise, as some physicians are saying, to just renovate just the labor and delivery unit. We don’t need to put more money into that sinking ship,” she said.

Haddock said she believes the money could be used more beneficially in other ways.

“Why don’t we put that money into hiring, increase the pay if it's about compensation, to get people here,” she said.