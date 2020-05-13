The government has begun issuing differential pay to essential government employees tasked with working during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the amount has fallen short of what's typically paid during emergencies, leading some to return or withhold cashing the checks due to various concerns.

Nurses demonstrated at the ITC intersection Tuesday to protest pay issues, and while several spoke with The Guam Daily Post, some did not provide names.

"We're not deserving of that kind of pay," said one nurse who had received $135 for one week. A second nurse said she knew of a person who received a large payment but did not work overtime.

"All the computation got messed up. We don't know, that's why we got to return it," the first nurse said.

Raycia Charfauros, employed at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, told The Guam Daily Post she had brought up concerns about the lack of double pay with her director, Theresa Arriola. Charfauros said she received an angry letter stating the issue didn't matter because it was the Department of Administration's regulations and that Arriola didn't consider the double pay law.

Charfauros said she still has her differential pay check - an amount a little over $200. "But this is getting ridiculous," she added.

Another nurse said she only received pay for 48 hours despite being told they were supposed to be paid for two pay periods.

"It's a very, very huge mistake. The computation is wrong. We don't know what they were paying us," this nurse stated. She did return her differential pay check, worth $300.

"It's not fair. It's not right. That's too little for all the hard work that we do," she added.

A woman who works as an interpreter for nurses at the Department of Public Health and Social Services said she received about $23 despite sometimes working on Saturdays. She plans to return her differential pay.

"That $23 is not enough for what we've been doing. That's just a slap in my face," the interpreter said.

Others said they've not received their differential pay yet.